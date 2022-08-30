iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Cut by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3,913.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 198,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 950,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

