iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,726. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.