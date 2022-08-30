iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Decreased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.