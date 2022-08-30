iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Decreased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

