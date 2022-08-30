iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Davidson Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

