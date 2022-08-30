iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $120,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,224. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

