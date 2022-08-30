iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 345,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,542,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. The stock had a trading volume of 138,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,662. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

