Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 9.83 and last traded at 9.83. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 153,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

