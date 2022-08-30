Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

