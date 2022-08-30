JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About JD.com

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.