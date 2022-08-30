Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.21.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.08.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

