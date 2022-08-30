Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Jetfuel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $34,056.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for $22.86 or 0.00112485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

