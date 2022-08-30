JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.78 on September 23rd

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 133.80 ($1.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,377. The company has a market capitalization of £885.13 million and a PE ratio of 434.19. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.40 ($1.64). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.31.

In related news, insider Ed Warner bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating for the company.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

