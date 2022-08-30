JMP Securities Cuts Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $11.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

OPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

OPRT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

