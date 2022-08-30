Jo Natauri Sells 40,243 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 380,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flywire by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

