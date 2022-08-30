Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 34,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,558. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

