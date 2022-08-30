Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 16.3 %
Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 34,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,558. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.