Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 16.3 %

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 34,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,558. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

About Jounce Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

