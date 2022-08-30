K21 (K21) One Day Volume Tops $15,093.00

K21 (K21) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $15,093.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, K21 has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

