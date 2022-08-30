KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Lifted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of KBR worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in KBR by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 4.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

