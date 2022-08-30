Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 1,137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.2 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF remained flat at $5.19 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KELTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

