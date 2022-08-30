Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.63

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.63 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 3082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after buying an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 5,905.3% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 113.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

