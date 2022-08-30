Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.4 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of KMMPF remained flat at $13.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.48.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

