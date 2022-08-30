Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,963 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

