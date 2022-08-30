Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 834,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY remained flat at $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 194,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,850. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

