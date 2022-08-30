Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Shares Sold by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd lessened its position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 2.47% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KWAC. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 240,377 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,424,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Kingswood Acquisition Stock Performance

Kingswood Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Kingswood Acquisition Company Profile

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.