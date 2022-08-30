KIWIGO (KGO) Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $859,807.57 and $63,930.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
Buying and Selling KIWIGO
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.