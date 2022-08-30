KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.62% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $211,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 47,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,966. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.