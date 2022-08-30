KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

