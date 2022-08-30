Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOJAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equities lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($24.74) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kojamo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kojamo Oyj from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $24.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.