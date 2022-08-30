KuCoin Token Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.02 or 0.00044762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $887.42 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00085173 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

