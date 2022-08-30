KZ Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,555.20 and approximately $4.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004865 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00633711 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00194026 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

