L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.28. 684,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,809. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

