Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $299.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.75.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH opened at $229.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

