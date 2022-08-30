Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.81.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
