Lattice Token (LTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $226,224.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002238 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $226,224.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00844118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lattice Token Coin Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
