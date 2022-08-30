Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,354. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.