Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) Trading Down 72.4% Over Last Week

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded down 68.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded 72.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a total market cap of $298,017.01 and $240,783.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Leonicorn Swap Profile
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,615,847 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading
