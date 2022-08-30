Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

LEXXW stock remained flat at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

