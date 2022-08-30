Lightning 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,142.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $4,142.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00084624 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

