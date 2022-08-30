Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $160,210.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $160,210.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00268497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

