LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $90.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $438,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

