Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares comprises approximately 2.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 2,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.