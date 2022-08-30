Lobstex 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

