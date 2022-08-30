LOCGame Market Capitalization Tops $895,161.36 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $895,161.36 and approximately $513,247.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00818287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LOCGame Profile
LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio.
LOCGame Coin Trading
