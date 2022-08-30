LockTrip (LOC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $12.78 million and $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

