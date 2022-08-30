Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $62.11 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $62.11 million and approximately $29.04 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00134136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081112 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.