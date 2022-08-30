Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -12.26% 317.49% -7.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 166 1015 3297 46 2.71

Valuation & Earnings

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.88%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.56 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -2.04

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

