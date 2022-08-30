Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.36.

LITE stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 172.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

