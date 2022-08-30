Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 743,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 59,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,361. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.
About Lynas Rare Earths
