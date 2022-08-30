Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the July 31st total of 743,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LYSCF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 59,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,361. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

