Madison Asset Management LLC Has $19.66 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Moelis & Company worth $19,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

