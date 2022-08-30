Madison Asset Management LLC Has $25.86 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $25,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,330. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

