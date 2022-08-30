Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.02. 15,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,996. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

